Auckland motorcyclist flees cops in Waterview Tunnel, crash causes traffic chaos

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Emergency services responded to the incident on October 31, 2024. Video / Supplied

Shocking video footage has captured the moment a motorcyclist tried to evade police in a tunnel on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway, causing traffic to halt.

A video shared with the Herald shows the motorcyclist dodging police officers and vehicles inside the southbound Waterview Tunnel on State Highway 20.

A marked police car driving the wrong way in the tunnel attempts to stop the motorcyclist, who swerves around the vehicle and speeds off.

A witness, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald a man on a motorcycle – dressed in a red sweatshirt – was blocking the tunnel, causing traffic to come to a standstill.

It appeared police were later able to catch up with the motorcyclist.

“We passed by some police cars and they smashed the motorcycle with one police car against the wall. I assume the guy has been arrested,” the witness said.

At 2.55pm, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said a crash was blocking the left lane in the southbound Waterview Tunnel.

“Pass with care and expect some delays until cleared.”

Traffic was slow-moving after the motorcyclist fled the scene.

A police spokesperson advised motorists using the tunnel to expect delays while emergency services responded to a “serious crash” involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

“One southbound lane is blocked and motorists are advised to use extra caution in the area and to expect delays for some time.”


