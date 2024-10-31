Emergency services responded to the incident on October 31, 2024. Video / Supplied

Shocking video footage has captured the moment a motorcyclist tried to evade police in a tunnel on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway, causing traffic to halt.

A video shared with the Herald shows the motorcyclist dodging police officers and vehicles inside the southbound Waterview Tunnel on State Highway 20.

A marked police car driving the wrong way in the tunnel attempts to stop the motorcyclist, who swerves around the vehicle and speeds off.

A witness, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald a man on a motorcycle – dressed in a red sweatshirt – was blocking the tunnel, causing traffic to come to a standstill.

It appeared police were later able to catch up with the motorcyclist.