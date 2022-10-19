Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has written a directive to acting AT chairman Wayne Donnelly. Photo / Alex Burton

Auckland Transport (AT) has been told to have a "complete change in approach" by Mayor Wayne Brown.

In a written directive to acting AT chairman Wayne Donnelly, Brown said he seeking a "complete change in approach" by the transport body.

"You appear to have been focussed on changing how Aucklanders live, using transport policy and services as a tool," Brown said.

"Instead, AT must seek to deeply understand how Aucklanders actually live now, how they want to live in the future, and deliver transport services that support those aspirations."

Among the changes Brown wants to see from AT is to get approval from Local Boards before removing on-street and off-street parking.

The new mayor also wants to remove unnecessary road cones and road closures and establish clear rules governing the use of footpaths, cycle lanes and bus lanes.

"I have been elected as Mayor with a mandate for change," said Brown in his letter to Donnelly.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown wants to clarify the rules around cycling, walking and e-scooters. Photo / Michael Craig

