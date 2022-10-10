Wayne Browns acceptance speech as the new mayor of Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

Wayne Brown has called for the head of Eke Panuku Development to stand down after the incoming Auckland Mayor was "shocked" about the value for money ratepayers are getting from the council-controlled organisation.

"Eke Panuku Development Auckland receives millions from ratepayers each year and returns very little," Brown said this afternoon after receiving a two-hour briefing with Auckland Council chief executive officer Jim Stabback and chief financial officer Peter Gudsell.

Eke Panuku is the council's development arm. The chairman is Paul Majurey.

Brown said Auckland Transport chairperson Adrienne Young-Cooper demonstrated "integrity and leadership" by stepping down on Saturday night.

Young-Cooper resigned after Brown's election.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown started the first day of his term today. Photo / Michael Craig

"I think the chairperson of Eke Panuku Development Auckland should similarly show integrity and leadership by considering his immediate position," Brown said on Monday afternoon.

In a statement to the Herald, Majurey said he's happy to meet with the new mayor and "discuss the performance of the Eke Panuku team who do a great job for Tamaki Makaurau".

"As all of us on CCOs serve at the pleasure of the Council, I have no issue if Auckland Council wishes to see changes on the Board," he said.

Paul Majurey, chairman of Eke Panuku Development. Photo / Dean Purcell

Young-Cooper said on Saturday evening that she would "willingly exit the role" at AT.

Young-Cooper said she governed Auckland Transport in accordance with the statement of intent agreed with Auckland Council, and "navigated the organisation through the extraordinary challenges of Covid-19 and its aftermath".

"There are many talented and dedicated people serving the people of Auckland at AT. They deserve respect."

Adrienne Young-Cooper. Photo / Supplied

Young-Cooper said she wished the new council and AT all the best.

Eke Panuku Development's website says Majurey is "an iwi leader, experienced governor and nationally recognised environmental and Treaty lawyer.

"He has chaired three iwi collectives, comprising some 30 tribes.

"He chairs various statutory entities and companies, including Eke Panuku Development Auckland, the Tūpuna Maunga Authority and Te Pūia Tāpapa (the Māori Investment Fund)."

It says he has "appeared as senior counsel before the Privy Council, Supreme Court and specialist environmental and Treaty courts. He has also served on Ministerial technical advisory groups and is a co-author of the leading environmental law textbook".

It says he is "of Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Whanaunga, Ngāti Pāoa and Ngāti Tamaterā (Marutūāhu) descent".

Brown spent his first day in the job surveilling the "realm" in a helicopter.

The new mayor did his best to stay out of the limelight, cancelling a number of media interviews, to spend time with his family before beginning the business of running the country's biggest city today.

However, he did find time for a family photograph at Western Park in Ponsonby and a few words with the Herald before contemplating a quick trip to Piha, where he likes to surf, but admitted to being a "bit dusty" after Saturday night.

Yesterday, the incoming mayor, his son and his partner spent 90 minutes in the morning cleaning up the mess from a party the night before at Ponsonby Central.

Then it was time to "survey the realm" in a friend's new helicopter, heading west to Piha where the "surf was bloody good... and dozens of surfers everywhere".

He flew to the edge of the Kaipara Harbour and followed the rail line back to Helensville and the growth areas of Kumeu and across Hobsonville Point, getting a bird's eye view of the "amazing growth in the northwest" with lots of spare land for more housing.

"And you think, what a shame we are putting houses on the Pukekohe soils. You look out around Kumeu, scrape off that much topsoil [he indicates a few inches] and it's yellow clay," Brown said.