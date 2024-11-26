Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown wants to be in the driver's seat when it comes to running Auckland Transport. Photo / Dean Purcell

Last week, Wayne Brown called for a full reset of AT in his draft budget proposal by stripping AT of its planning, strategy, and policy roles and bringing them back to the council by July 1, 2025.

The plan stems from the mayor’s election promise to take back control of the council-controlled organisations (CCOs) and what he regards as eroded public trust and confidence in AT.

The source said there is a good chance the mayor’s plans will change around the council table during the budget process running until June next year.

“Simeon will let the councillors fight it out and stay away from it until he knows what he is jumping into,” the source said.

A second source said the pair are in general agreement about the outcome for AT, but there are still sticking points to be worked through.

One of these is a new governance structure for AT, with Simeon Brown exploring the role of ministerial appointments given the Government funds about half of AT’s budget.

Simeon Brown is also holding back from repealing the legislation that gives AT statutory independence from the council and limits its control to appointing the board.

“We’ve tried that (appointing the board). It’s not effective because the culture of independence is so deeply embedded,” the mayor has previously stated.

One option could be to change the legislation to allow for Crown appointees on the board.

Last year, the AT board rejected the idea of elected representatives setting the strategic direction and funding allocations for transport.

Instead, the board suggested an alternative Transport for Auckland Agency made up of AT, NZ Transport Agency, and KiwiRail to plan and deliver the city’s transport system governed by a Government and council-appointed board.

This month, Simeon Brown said he and the mayor recognise that AT needs reform and share concerns that its decision-making has not adequately reflected Aucklanders’ views or responded effectively to their needs for moving efficiently around the city.

The minister said he had had several meetings with the mayor about potential reforms to make AT more responsive to the needs and views of Aucklanders, and the pair will have more to share once discussions progress and decisions are made.

A mayoral spokesman today said Wayne Brown and the minister agree that Aucklanders should be empowered, through their elected mayor and councillors, to make key decisions about the region’s transport system.

“The mayor won’t be commenting further at this stage,” he said.

The Herald is seeking further comment from the minister.

