Auckland Marathon 2020: More than 14,000 take part, surge in local participation

Runners are awarded medals after finishing the Auckland Marathon. Photo / Dean Purcell

Athlete Daniel Jones charged to the finish line at Victoria Park, claiming gold at 2020 ASB Auckland Marathon with a time of 02:21:57.

A surge in local runner participation has brought more than 14,000 people together for the ASB Auckland Marathon.

The cool 16C cloudy Sunday morning got one of New Zealand's most iconic sporting events to a perfect start as the main event kicked of in Devonport.

Alice Mason was listed as the first female runner to complete the 42km event in a time of 02:43:32.

Runners participate in the Auckland Marathon. Photo / Dean Purcell

It had been touch and go whether the event would go ahead due to the Covid-19 disruptions and border closures.

Auckland Harbour Bridge also had a recent strut damage that closed several lanes.

New Zealand is one of the few places in the world able to hold an event of this scale, and the country's border closures meant the bulk of the participants were local Kiwis.

Dave Beeche, managing director of Ironman Oceania, said usually between 8 and 10 per cent of participants were made up of international entries.

More than 14,000 people took part in the Auckland Marathon today. Photo / Dean Purcell

He said there was never such a strong need for Kiwis to come out together and celebrate.

The event took the 2100 main runners from Devonport through Takapuna on Auckland's North Shore, then along the Northern busway across the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

They then continued through the Auckland waterfront on Tamaki Drive before finishing at Victoria Park.

The event also has other race options, including a half marathon, 11km traverse, a kids' marathon and a 5km family fun run.