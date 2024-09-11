Auckland man Neeraj Ramachandran is in hospital after contracting typhoid fever while looking after his sick father in India. Photo / Give a Little

“He is on IV fluids, tube-fed, and connected to a ventilator. We do not know when he will recover, and the doctors have not provided a time frame.

“As his family, we are doing everything we can, but we need your help.”

Nirmal has set up a Give a Little to cover Ramachandran’s rent and living expenses while in hospital. It has currently raised more than $8000.

After his discharge, he will face a long and challenging recovery process, both mentally and physically.

“[He] is my younger brother, whom I lovingly raised after our mother passed away when he was just 4 years old. He means the world to me, and I’m desperate to help him recover,” Nirmal said.

In the most recent update on the fundraising page, Nirmal said Ramachandran was slowly improving.

“After two weeks of prayers and restless nights, living in fear of what the phone call brings, the wonderful doctors and nurses at ICU have told us, Raj is making a slow and steady recovery,” he said.

“He is still not out of the woods yet, the doctors are hopeful. He is on the dialysis machine, every day which will gradually move to three days a week.

“He woke up from sedation on the 28th of August, his vital organs holding steady. The Almighty heard, our prayers are answered.”

In 2017, 10 people, including three children, were hospitalised following a typhoid outbreak in Auckland. A 52-year-old Mt Roskill woman died after contracting the disease.

Health authorities at the time suspected the infection came from contaminated taro chips from Samoa.

