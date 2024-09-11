Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland man Neeraj Ramachandran in coma after contracting typhoid fever in India

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Shane Reti faces heat over who will game new health targets, high praise for Kamala Harris and why traditional check-in desks will soon be a thing of the past.

An Auckland man is in an induced coma and fighting for his life after contracting typhoid fever while caring for his sick father in India.

Neeraj (Raj) Ramachandran travelled to India in July after his father was taken to hospital after nearly losing a leg from an infection.

The 36-year-old’s brother Nirmal said Ramachandran returned to New Zealand on August 3 and was rushed to North Shore Hospital on August 16.

He told Stuff Ramachandran’s doctor initially gave him medication for a throat infection after his brother developed flu-like symptoms.

“He is now in an induced coma in the High Dependency Unit where doctors are treating him for typhoid fever.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Auckland man Neeraj Ramachandran is in hospital after contracting typhoid fever while looking after his sick father in India. Photo / Give a Little
Auckland man Neeraj Ramachandran is in hospital after contracting typhoid fever while looking after his sick father in India. Photo / Give a Little

“He is on IV fluids, tube-fed, and connected to a ventilator. We do not know when he will recover, and the doctors have not provided a time frame.

“As his family, we are doing everything we can, but we need your help.”

Nirmal has set up a Give a Little to cover Ramachandran’s rent and living expenses while in hospital. It has currently raised more than $8000.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

After his discharge, he will face a long and challenging recovery process, both mentally and physically.

“[He] is my younger brother, whom I lovingly raised after our mother passed away when he was just 4 years old. He means the world to me, and I’m desperate to help him recover,” Nirmal said.

In the most recent update on the fundraising page, Nirmal said Ramachandran was slowly improving.

“After two weeks of prayers and restless nights, living in fear of what the phone call brings, the wonderful doctors and nurses at ICU have told us, Raj is making a slow and steady recovery,” he said.

“He is still not out of the woods yet, the doctors are hopeful. He is on the dialysis machine, every day which will gradually move to three days a week.

“He woke up from sedation on the 28th of August, his vital organs holding steady. The Almighty heard, our prayers are answered.”

In 2017, 10 people, including three children, were hospitalised following a typhoid outbreak in Auckland. A 52-year-old Mt Roskill woman died after contracting the disease.

Health authorities at the time suspected the infection came from contaminated taro chips from Samoa.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand