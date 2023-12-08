A person was critically injured in an assault at the intersection of Salesyard St and Kaipara Coast Highway in Helensville last month and has since died. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland man who was critically injured after a serious assault in Helensville last month has died.

The victim was found injured on the Kaipara Coast Highway at 12.05am on November 6, and was transported to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

He died on November 26 as a result of his injuries.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams said the investigation remained ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

”Police have been actively investigating this matter and we are appealing to the public for any information which may assist us with our inquiries.”

Information can be provided via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Reference file number 231106/4405. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.