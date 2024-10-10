“Our staff attended at the time and began to make inquiries into the matter,” she said.

Police found a 25-year-old Henderson man and arrested him overnight.

He was charged with assault and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

“I know when these events occur it impacts the staff and commuters who use these services,” Robertson said.

“More than 13,500 bus services alone operate across our city every day, most without incident.”

Five days after the attack, the cut was still healing. Photo / Dean Purcell

Driver described unprovoked neck-slashing by passenger

When the driver pulled into the bus stop at Kingsland and moved to open the door, he suddenly felt “a piercing, electric-shock sensation”, he told the Herald.

He had viewed CCTV footage with his manager but it remained unclear what kind of weapon was used in the attack.

“It could have been a small knife but, if that was the case, I believe the cut would have been much deeper,” he said.

“My manager seems to think it was a Hop card that he used to assault me.

“Initially there was no pain, just like I was electrocuted or something, but then a passenger came up to me and said I was bleeding.

“I touched my neck and that was when I knew I had been cut.”

Stefan said the pain hit moments later and he saw the back of his attacker, who had dreadlocks and appeared intoxicated.

He said the attacker pushed the emergency exit button and left the bus while passengers called police.

“Everything was in a blur at the time,” Stefan said.

“Some [passengers] asked if I was okay, and one offered me water.”

Before moving to New Zealand, Stefan had served in the Austrian military but told the Herald his training could not have prevented the unexpected assault from behind.

Bus driver Stefan said his manager believed a Hop card was used to cut him. Photo / Dean Purcell

“We’ve been told by our company, Kinetic, and Auckland Transport never to argue with passengers and to let them do what they want to do, and I know that.

“But what do you do when the passenger just attacks you from the back out of nowhere?”

