The body of 60-year-old Wiremu Teohaere was discovered in Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour last Wednesday. Photo / File

A 27-year-old man will face several charges in court tomorrow after driving erratically through Auckland’s Mission Bay area before assaulting a police officer.

A police spokesperson said police received reports of a man driving erratically and yelling at members of the public just before 2.40pm in the Tāmaki Drive area.

The vehicle was tracked to Mission Bay, where the 27-year-old man had parked the car in the middle of the road on Tāmaki Drive.

A lone officer attempted to take the man’s keys and detain him, however, the man resisted arrest.

The Eagle helicopter was used to bring in two other officers to assist with restraining the man before he was taken into custody.

The man is due to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow and is faced with multiple charges, including dangerous driving, resisting police, assaulting police, and failing to stop or ascertain injury in a non-injury crash.