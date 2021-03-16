Auckland man admits manslaughter of baby

The 22-year-old appeared via AVL link in the High Court at Auckland today. Photo / File

An Auckland man has admitted the manslaughter of a baby.

Jerome Dean, 22, appeared in the High Court at Auckland today telling those in the room he wanted to "take responsibility" for his actions.

He entered a guilty plea to a culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The 3-month-old child died on April 13 last year at Middlemore Hospital after an incident at a Papatoetoe house.

The country was in a lockdown, in a bid to combat Covid-19, at the time.

Dean, who was represented by Marie Dyhrberg QC, has been remanded in custody until sentencing on May 4.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald also gave Dean a warning under the three strikes law.