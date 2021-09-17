Auckland Lantern Festival moves to Showgrounds for Chinese New Year in 2022

Auckland's well-loved Lantern Festival is moving. Photo / Supplied

Auckland's Lantern Festival will take place from February 10 to 13 next year at a new venue, the Auckland Showgrounds, after two years of cancellations because of Covid-19.

The yearly festival involves elaborate lantern displays, performances, retail and food stalls, and is rounded off with fireworks.

Mayor Phil Goff says the iconic Chinese New Year festival is one of the Auckland's best-loved cultural events and makes the city a vibrant and exciting place to live.

"I'm looking forward to joining with Auckland's Chinese community to celebrate the Year of the Tiger in 2022," Goff said.

Food is a big part of the Lantern Festival. Photo / Supplied

Organising agency Auckland Unlimited's chief executive Nick Hill says the Auckland Showgrounds was chosen after a region-wide search and supported by Chinese community leaders.

"The Auckland Showgrounds is a fantastic venue that can comfortably host large, ticketed events and has big indoor and outdoor spaces, and offers our team the creative licence to develop a spectacular festival," he said.

Last year's festival was scheduled to take place at Captain Cook Wharf in Auckland CBD for the first time but was cancelled because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

The festival was held at the Auckland Domain from 2016 - 2020, and Albert Park prior to that. Photo / Supplied

Ports of Auckland is unable to host events this summer because of operational constraints, so the festival is moving to Auckland Showgrounds this year.

The Auckland Lantern Festival is delivered by the region's economic and cultural agency Auckland Unlimited, on behalf of Auckland Council, with founding partner Asia New Zealand Foundation.

• Applications for retail, craft, food and information stalls are open from now until Friday 22 October.