Auckland kidnapping: Accused pleads not guilty to all charges

Two people were taken to Auckland City Hospital after the collision in New Windsor. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man arrested in New Windsor over the weekend in a stolen car with a alleged kidnapping victim has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The man appeared in the Auckland District Court this morning on 10 charges and five more were laid.

His lawyer, Devon Kemp, applied for interim name suppression for his client but Judge Lummis declined.

However, he gave the man seven days interim name suppression to allow time for an appeal of the decision.

Police laid five charges of threatening to kill, two of dangerous driving causing injury and another of robbing a person of their cellphone, money and vehicle while armed with an offensive weapon.

The 20-year-old is also charged with theft for dishonestly taking a $55,000 car and taking a person under duress with the intent of keeping them confined.

Five charges not yet before the judge are three of aggravated robbery and two of failing to check to ascertain injury.

Kemp said his client was not seeking bail and the man had been remanded in custody until February 1 next year.