Police are on the hunt for a group of people involved in a jewellery store heist over the weekend - and they are appealing to the public for help.

Authorities investigating an aggravated robbery at the Michael Hill Jewellery store at The Base, in Hamilton, are calling for anyone with information relating to those responsible to come forward.

The incident on Saturday saw up to seven masked thieves smashing glass cabinets at the shop about 11.30am - leaving shoppers terrified and shocked and workers sobbing.

A 16-year-old has since been arrested and charged in relation to the incident. He appeared in the Auckland Youth Court yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders confirmed this morning that inquiries to identify the other people involved are continuing.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle connected to the incident."

- more to come -