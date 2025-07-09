Golriz Ghahraman was an MP on the Green Party’s list from 2017 to 2024. Photo / Doug Sherring
Former Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman has taken to social media to call out an Auckland restaurant she alleges subjected her dining group to “gross treatment” and cancelled their booking midway through.
However, the co-owner of Atelier restaurant on Karangahape Rd has claimed Ghahraman’s own behaviour was lacking and theincident has made him question offering the eatery’s bottomless brunch into the future.
“Obviously [Ghahraman] had a little bit too much to drink and didn’t behave appropriately – that’s all I can say,” Atelier’s Matt Gossett claimed.
Gossett was responding to a post on Ghahraman’s Instagram account in which she was highly critical of the treatment she allegedly experienced during a visit to Atelier last Saturday, July 5.
“Do not go to Atelier. We had the most gross treatment and had this booking randomly midway cancelled and not accepted, even when I showed the booking,” she claimed.
“Anyway, the bottomless brunch is not real. Some incredible Māori, Pasifika and queer leaders were totally screwed over mid brunch in the face of a written confirmation. It was sad and shit and not Karangahape kaupapa.
“This turned super racist when I tried to show staff my confirmation email and they said stuff like, ‘Yeah, I read English’, and laughed but wouldn’t look at it.”
However, Gossett defended his restaurant to the Herald.