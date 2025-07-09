“Do not go to Atelier. We had the most gross treatment and had this booking randomly midway cancelled and not accepted, even when I showed the booking,” she claimed.

“Anyway, the bottomless brunch is not real. Some incredible Māori, Pasifika and queer leaders were totally screwed over mid brunch in the face of a written confirmation. It was sad and shit and not Karangahape kaupapa.

“This turned super racist when I tried to show staff my confirmation email and they said stuff like, ‘Yeah, I read English’, and laughed but wouldn’t look at it.”

However, Gossett defended his restaurant to the Herald.

“You just have to look at what we do in terms of inclusivity. It’s just ridiculous [Ghahraman’s accusations],” he said.

Gossett said he did not want to comment directly on Ghahraman’s specific allegations.

Ghahraman has been approached for comment

Ex-Green MP Golriz Ghahraman has told her social media followers not to go to Atelier on Karangahape Rd. Photo / Babiche Martens

Former Green MP Golriz Ghahraman last year appeared in the Auckland District Court on shoplifting charges. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ghahraman, a member of Parliament on the Green Party’s list from 2017 to 2024, was convicted last June for shoplifting nearly $9000 worth of retail items from high-end fashion stores.

She was not given a custodial or supervision sentence but was ordered to pay fines totalling $1600 and court costs of $260. She has been denied two appeals.

Ghahraman pleaded guilty to all charges laid against her after the allegations surfaced earlier in 2024.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

