Why your takeaways bill may no longer get in the way of a loan, calls for Immigration New Zealand overhaul and house values plummet in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Why your takeaways bill may no longer get in the way of a loan, calls for Immigration New Zealand overhaul and house values plummet in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A counter-protest supporting the Government is planned to go head-to-head with a rally led by Brian Tamaki's Freedom and Rights Coalition in Auckland this weekend.

Police today confirmed they were in talks with organisers of this weekend's anti-Government protest in and around Auckland Domain, which organisers are threatening will be "impactive".

A police spokesperson said they were discussing potential routes and plans with the group.

"Police recognise the lawful right to protest. We also recognise the rights of the public to go about their lawful business.

"We will monitor and respond to the situation accordingly, to ensure public safety and to make sure any disruption to the public is kept to a minimum."

A call has been made on social media for people who oppose the anti-government sentiments to gather as a counter-protest with some saying they would block motorway entrances to prevent any attempt by demonstrators to disrupt traffic.

Anti-government protestors blocked southern motorway last month causing major traffic congestion. Photo / Michael Craig

The rights coalition stormed the Southern Motorway last month. The group, led by Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki, are calling Saturday morning's protest a "Kiwi Patriots Day and March".

The group had revealed it was also planning a major demonstration at Parliament grounds in a few weeks

Details of this weekend's march route have not been shared with the public yet.

It has said it would not be the same as the previous protest but would be "impactive".

Newmarket Business Association chief executive Mark Knoff-Thomas said it hoped the protesters would respect the business owners' right to trade.

"The last one caused major disruptions to our trade, we saw an immediate impact as Newmarket was cut off from the public, so shoppers could not come in.

"Saturday's our busiest day and in these times we need all the business we can get."

Bishop Brian Tamaki led group plans to host a 'Kiwi Patriots Day and March' at Auckland Domain on Saturday morning. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Auckland Council says it has concerns of the potential health risks posed by the event and protestors desecrating consecrated ground around the area of the Cenotaph and Court of Honour.

Director of customer and community services Dr Claudia Wyss said the proposed activity could result in "damage to the Domain, interruption of public enjoyment, prevent access to the Auckland Museum, and disrupt scheduled sporting activities".

And given the high level of Covid-19 in the community, there were health risks.

"It is important to note that the proposed activities require prior approval from the council, and that an application for the relevant event permit and other associated trading permits has not yet been received.

"Events and activities held in a public place without prior approval can result in enforcement action."

The council had written to the organisers making their position clear, Wyss said.

"We are in touch with the police and will support them in any action they deem necessary on the day to prevent a breach of the law or damage to public property."

The group claims the upcoming march will be an "opportunity to unite freedom fighters across the North Island and rally the public for the coming events ahead".

A similar demonstration is also planned for Christchurch the following weekend.

Police yesterday said they were still making inquiries about the last month's protest, and no charges had been laid.