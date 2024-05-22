Duty Supervisor for Auckland Kerry Watson said that the immediate scene of the firearm incident is now safe, and that the search for the offender is underway. Video / NZ Herald

Police are still searching for a man with a firearm following a shooting at a South Auckland hotel last night.

Police were called to the Allenby Park Hotel in Papatoetoe at 6.10pm on Wednesday after a complaint of a man with a firearm.

A firearm was discharged during an altercation between two people at the Great South Rd hotel, but no one was injured.

Counties Manukau Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said the person believed to be involved had then left the area on foot.

Police were called to the Allenby Park Hotel in Papatoetoe after a complaint of a man with a firearm. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“At this stage, while they have not been located, police are following positive lines of enquiry, which includes reviewing a significant amount of available CCTV footage in and around the area,” Vickers said.

Police are aware that the offender was carrying a long-barrelled firearm.

“Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in relation to this matter.

“Police enquiries will continue today and the Papatoetoe community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.”

Vickers encouraged anyone who was in the area or had information that may be of assistance to police to get in touch.

Cordons have been lifted around the scene of the attempted shooting as of 8.30am today.

The owner of a nearby hotel told NZME that police showed staff members photos of the suspect last night.

“He wasn’t a guest here, he was hiding around here,” the owner said.

Yesterday, Auckland Police duty supervisor Kerry Watson described the scenario.

“As we were driving to the location, it was updated that shots had been fired. We arrived and we entered quite promptly as we were worried about the safety of those persons inside,” Watson said.

Armed police on Great South Rd, Papatoetoe, Auckland, which was closed due to a firearm incident at a hotel. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Great South Rd was shut as at least 25 police vehicles responded to the incident, an NZME photographer at the scene said.

Watson said the immediate scene is safe and more information would be provided as it comes to light.

“All I can say is the immediate scene is safe, we’re making inquiries to identify who this offender is.”

At least 15 armed police officers surrounded the hotel upon arrival. Residents of the hotel were lining the footpath of Great South Rd as police investigated.

No injuries were reported.

“There’s a lot of occupants in there ... young families, older people as such, but at this stage all the inquiries reveal that they’re all safe and sound,” Watson said.

Great South Rd between Puhinui Rd and Carlie St reopened shortly before 8.30pm.

Watson said police would be in attendance at the hotel for some time as a scene examination is completed.