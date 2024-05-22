A major South Auckland road has been closed as armed police respond to a firearms incident at a motel.

A police spokesperson said an investigation has begun after reports of the incident on Great South Rd, Papatoetoe, at about 6.30pm.

No injuries have been reported and members of the public are urged to avoid the area while police respond.

The Herald understands the incident is unfolding at a motel on Great South Rd.

An NZME photographer at the scene said at least a dozen police vehicles were parked along the cordoned-off stretch of the road and several officers were armed.

Road closures are in place on Great South Rd at Puhinui Rd and Carlie St, police said.