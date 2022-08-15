An investigation is underway after human remains were found at a property on Moncrieff Ave, Clendon Park about 1.30pm on Thursday. Video / NZ Herald

An investigation is underway after human remains were found at a property on Moncrieff Ave, Clendon Park about 1.30pm on Thursday. Video / NZ Herald

Human remains, potentially from multiple victims, found at an Auckland home last week were unknowingly taken there from a storage locker, according to reports.

But police won't confirm details after a homicide investigation was launched last week.

The remains were found at a property on Moncreiff Ave in Manurewak. Police have earlier said the occupants of the address were not believed to be involved in the homicide.

Newshub has reported tonight that a trailer load of property was picked up from a storage unit after a family won an auction of items which had been left abandoned.

The remains were then found in suitcases, according to Newshub, after they were transported to the family's home in Clendon park.

Newshub also reported, citing police sources, that the human remains may be from multiple victims.

In a statement last week, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said last week that the discovery was made after the occupants, who are not believed to be involved, took "unowned property" to their address.

The human remains had been brought there unwittingly among the contents of a recently acquired storage locker, Stuff reported.

In a statement to the Herald, a police spokesperson would not confirm the account.

Guard officers, a police car, and specialist search group were seen outside the Clendon Park property after two hearses were transported out of it the previous day. Photo / Jed Bradley

"Given this is a homicide investigation, the flow of information into the public arena via media needs to be accurate and responsible."

Any errors in this space could compromise the investigation and might hinder the ability to hold a person or persons to account, the spokesperson said.

"As we've previously said, we appreciate there is a large public interest, however, there are still a number of inquiries to be carried out before police can comment further.

"The priority for police is to confirm the identification of the deceased so that we can establish the full circumstances behind the discovery.

"However, we are still awaiting the completion and results of the post-mortem examination so we are unable to comment," the spokesperson said.

"There is an expectation that actions by the media are equally accurate, responsible and lawful.

"Innocent people and families of victims should not be re-victimised or suffer undue stress by inaccurate or reckless reporting. Police will endeavour to provide media with an update as soon as we can."