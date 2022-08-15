Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

William Dart review: New Zealand Symphony Orchestra's Beethoven

2 minutes to read
Pianist Paul Lewis and conductor Gemma New take a bow on Saturday night. Photo / Supplied

Pianist Paul Lewis and conductor Gemma New take a bow on Saturday night. Photo / Supplied

By
William Dart

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra's Beethoven immersion weekend toured us through 14 crucial years of the composer's career with style, thanks to that fine English pianist Paul Lewis and principal conductor Gemma New.

A cycle

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.