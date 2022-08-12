Police incident in Clendon Park, South Auckland: Two hearses seen leaving property. Video / NZ Herald

A homicide investigation is underway after human remains were found in Manurewa yesterday afternoon.

Police said they were alerted to the remains on Moncrieff Ave about 1.30pm Thursday.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said the occupants of the address were not believed to be involved in the homicide.

"Police reiterate there is no immediate risk to the public in regards to this incident," Vaaelua said.

The detective said the priority for police was to confirm the identification of the deceased so they could establish the full circumstances behind the discovery.

"This will also lead to the advising of next of kin. Given the nature of the discovery, this might take some time," Vaaelua said.

"Police will be providing further updates as our investigation allows, however, we can reassure the public our inquiry team are taking this matter extremely seriously and will investigate the matter thoroughly."

Vaaelua said staff have been working at the address, including the Specialist Search Group.

"Police acknowledge them for their assistance so far and we are providing support for them."

Vaaelua said police appreciate there was a significant public interest in what has occurred, however, given the nature of the discovery, there were still a number of inquiries to be carried out.

"Our inquiries are continuing today, which includes an ongoing scene examination, and the local community will see an increased police presence in the area over the next few days.

"A post-mortem examination is underway and this is expected to be completed over the coming days."

A police guard is in place - and forensic specialists are carrying out work - at the Clendon Park property which neighbours say officers have told them is a "crime scene".

Two hearses have been seen at the property, neighbours said, since officers arrived yesterday.

The property has been cordoned off, with a large police tent erected over part of the front of it.

An RNZ reporter had earlier seen a body being loaded into a hearse, and a neighbour had also told the Herald they understood a body had been found at the Moncrieff Ave property.

Yesterday, police only confirmed they were responding to an "incident" at the South Auckland property and there was no immediate risk to the public in relation to that.

A neighbour who has only lived in the area for a month told the Herald today he saw the hearse pull up last night.

He said another truck had also come to pick things up but couldn't say whether it was police equipment or items from the property.

He didn't know the residents but said nothing seemed suspicious and was surprised to see police officers at the property on Thursday.

Guard officers, a police car, and specialist search group remain at the Clendon Park property after two hearses were transported out of it yesterday. Photo / Jed Bradley

Yesterday, neighbours had said officers were at the scene since noon and up to eight police vehicles were in the street, which was blocked off.

A man living a few doors away from the scene said police weren't saying much.

"They just mentioned to me it's a crime scene."

Two hearses were seen leaving a Clendon Park property where police officers and forensic staff in boiler suits had been since Thursday afternoon. Photo / Dean Purcell

He'd heard other people say a body had been found at the property.

He hadn't heard anyone in distress, but another neighbour's dogs had been noisy about 1am or 2am.

"There was a lot of barking."

A young woman, a man aged in about his 30s and an "old" man lived at the property, the neighbour said.

Moncrieff Ave was a "pretty solid street" and he was comfortable living there, the man said.

"There's a few issues, but nothing serious."