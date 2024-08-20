The teacher is facing two charges of sexually violating the teenager, one of performing an indecent act on him and another of communicating with him with the intention to facilitate him “engaging in conduct that would be an offence”.

In court this morning it was revealed that one of the alleged offences took place at a major metropolitan shopping centre.

A charge of sexual violation alone carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The teacher did not enter a plea today and was remanded on bail with a number of strict conditions until her next court appearance.

The magistrate ordered the teacher not to go 100m of a school or education facility and she is banned from contacting the alleged victim and or any former students.

Neither police nor the school where the teacher is employed have responded to the Herald about the allegations.

It is understood police investigations into the accused are ongoing.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz







