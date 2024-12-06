Advertisement
Auckland Hells Angels biker caught at petrol station after police pursuit

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Hell's Angels Motorcycle Club. Photo / Alex Burton

A patched Hells Angels biker has been charged after allegedly travelling at nearly twice the legal speed on an Auckland motorway.

The 33-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court on December 11 charged with dangerous driving and aggravated fleeing.

Police saw a speeding Harley Davidson on the Southern Motorway at 8.15pm.

Auckland motorways manager Senior Sergeant Scott Cunningham said as the rider passed police, his behaviour drew their attention before he sped off.

Police unsuccessfully tried to stop the rider in Takanini.

“The Police Eagle helicopter has then provided commentary, where the rider was spotted at nearly twice the legal speed limit.”

Cunningham said the man had his bike seized and was taken into custody after he stopped to get fuel near Beach Rd.

“Other road users should not expect to have their safety put at risk.

“I’m glad we could bring this to a safe conclusion and hold this person to account for their reckless actions.”

His motorcycle was impounded for six months.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.


