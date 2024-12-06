6 Dec, 2024 01:01 AM 2 mins to read

Hell's Angels Motorcycle Club. Photo / Alex Burton

A patched Hells Angels biker has been charged after allegedly travelling at nearly twice the legal speed on an Auckland motorway.

The 33-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court on December 11 charged with dangerous driving and aggravated fleeing.

Police saw a speeding Harley Davidson on the Southern Motorway at 8.15pm.

Auckland motorways manager Senior Sergeant Scott Cunningham said as the rider passed police, his behaviour drew their attention before he sped off.

Police unsuccessfully tried to stop the rider in Takanini.