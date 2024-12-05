Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland Girls’ Grammar School, ECE in lockdown due to emergency incident

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Auckland Girls Grammar in Freemans Bay has gone into lockdown this afternoon due an incident near the school.

The school posted on its Facebook, saying: “Auckland Girls’ Grammar School has gone into lockdown because of incident near the school.

“We will continue to provide updates on our website as often as possible.

“Please do not come to the school or phone the school as you will not be attended to, and this may cause disruption to the management of this incident and could potentially place yourselves and/or our staff and student’s safety at risk.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In a subsequent post, the schol said the lockdown had now ended.

“We have come out of lockdown and all students, staff and persons on-site are safely accounted for. 

“Everyone did extremely well and responded to instructions. A notice will be going out to parents/caregivers tonight to provide some more information on what has occurred today.”

It’s understood a nearby early childcare centre is also in lockdown.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

More to come.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.



Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand