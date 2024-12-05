Auckland Girls Grammar in Freemans Bay has gone into lockdown this afternoon due an incident near the school.

The school posted on its Facebook, saying: “Auckland Girls’ Grammar School has gone into lockdown because of incident near the school.

“We will continue to provide updates on our website as often as possible.

“Please do not come to the school or phone the school as you will not be attended to, and this may cause disruption to the management of this incident and could potentially place yourselves and/or our staff and student’s safety at risk.”