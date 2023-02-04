Auckland floods: Eden Park spruced up to host Ed Sheeran next weekend

Eden Park is all cleaned up and back in action for Ed Sheeran's up coming performance. Video / Supplied

Eden Park is all cleaned up and back in action for Ed Sheeran's up coming performance. Video / Supplied

Eden Park has been tidied up to host the much-anticipated Ed Sheeran concert next weekend.

The country’s largest stadium had sustained significant damage due to recent floods affecting many areas across the region.

Eden Park Trust chief executive Nick Sautner confirmed this morning the venue was fit for purpose again to host several events in the coming weeks, including Ed Sheeran concert next weekend and the internationally recognised Te Matatini festival.

Auckland's Eden Park stadium has been tidied up to host events including up-coming Ed Sheeran concert next weekend. Photo / Nick Sautner

Superstar Ed Sheeran is set to perform an already sold-out show at the venue on February 10 and again, the next day.

“Like many areas around Auckland, Eden Park sustained significant water ingress and damage due to the weather events over the past week,” Sautner said.

Independent engineers and experts had been on site to assist in the clean-up.

“They have confirmed that the large rainfall events over the past week resulted in the underlying aquifer filling to the point that it reached ground level within Eden Park, which has effectively acted as a detention basin for the local area,” he said.

“The bulk of the surface water which can be seen on Eden Park’s turf originates from surrounding roads and properties, not as a result of rainfall. This surface water is now draining effectively.”

Stadium teams work to bring Eden Park back in shape after it sustained flood damage. Photo / Nick Sautner

Sautner said the team was incredibly humbled by all the offers of local and international support.

“We are privileged to be part of such a kind community.

“We feel privileged to be in a position where we can give back to the community, including providing Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei with the use of one of our pumps and working with local residents to assist with pumping their properties.”

The country's largest stadium had collected significant water in recent torrential rain. The park's team worked hard to clean it up. Photo / Nick Sautner

Park’s team had personally visited a number of houses in the neighbourhood, offering help wherever possible. Their dedication and willingness had been particularly heartening, he said.

“Today we have had nearly all our full-time team onsite contributing to the recovery of the stadium and preparing for our upcoming events calendar.

Ed Sheeran pulled Palmerston North 10-year-old Pippa Guerin up on stage to help him sing Galway Girl during his concert at Sky Stadium, Wellington, on February 2, 2023. Photo / Supplied

“We recognise the importance of these events for Tāmaki Makaurau as our city looks to rebuild after an extremely challenging period; there is no denying the substantial economic and social benefits that Eden Park events bring to the region.

“The stadium is an iconic landmark for the city and we’re delighted we can continue delivering more memorable moments for the public of Aotearoa.”

At his Wellington show on Thursday, the international pop superstar Ed Sheeran expressed his sympathy for Kiwis caught up in flood-related events.

“I think it’s been horrendous, and my heart goes out to everyone — I’m so sorry that that’s happened; I know that they’re trying their best to make the show happen.”

In his concert, he invited 10-year-old Pippa Guerin of Palmerston North on stage after forgetting words to his song Galway Girl.

The “special moment” was witnessed by Guerin’s whole family - and tens of thousands of excited fans.

Find full coverage of the Auckland Floods here.