The Ministry of Education now says early learning services that can safely open, may unlock their doors for families in their community that need education and care from tomorrow.

Due to the massive amount of rain that hit Auckland on Friday and the following days, causing widespread flooding and slips, all schools in the Auckland region were directed by the Ministry of Education to close until next Tuesday, February 7.

Education Secretary Iona Holsted said the National Emergency Management Agency had asked the ministry to take action to help minimise traffic movement on Auckland roads while vital infrastructure is urgently repaired.

“With the possibility of further weather damage leading to more disruption, the Secretary for Education has directed that schools, kura, early learning services and Tertiary Organisations in the Auckland region (Wellsford to Pukekohe) to close for physical onsite attendance until Friday, opening after Waitangi weekend.”

However, in a bulletin posted by Holsted to the Ministry of Education website this afternoon, those rules have now been revised for ECE’s, which can now open for families in their community that need education and care if safe to do so.

“I want to be clear that I will review the directive daily based on advice from Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) and the roading situation,” Holsted said.

Another review will be made tomorrow, the results of which will be posted at around midday.

It comes after a backlash from principals at the ministry’s late notice to schools about the closure.

In an email sent to the parents of the Diocesan School for Girls community, principal Heather McRae said staff were “disappointed” to be informed via news reports of the closures.

“We are incredulous that this information is in complete contrast to the information provided to Auckland principals earlier this morning and the closure instruction has not been sent directly to us at school,” the email read.

“We only learned about the order at 3.30pm today via the media. We apologise to all girls and parents for this very late notification.”

National leader Christopher Luxon believes the Government has been “absolutely shambolic” in its communication with schools and parents over the decision.

Luxon, speaking from the office of North Shore electorate and National MP Simon Watts in Takapuna, said it was understandable why some must close but referenced others in areas like East Auckland where closure might not be necessary given minimal flood damage.

“I think the communication has been really poor,” Luxon said.

“Is it on, is it off, what’s happening?”











