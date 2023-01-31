Auckland floods: City residents receive second emergency mobile phone alert

MetService Severe weather: January 31st - February 1st

Aucklanders have been sent another emergency mobile phone alert ahead of another forecasted deluge this evening.

Auckland Emergency Management issued an Emergency Mobile Alert (EMA) to provide important safety messages ahead of the potential for further extremely heavy rain to hit the region.

“Aucklanders are asked to act immediately if they see rising water, due to how quickly flooding can happen,” Auckland Emergency Management said.

“Anyone who sees rising water should not wait for official warnings. They should evacuate to high ground and stay away from floodwater.”

The alert also directed Aucklanders not to travel unless necessary and to check road conditions before travelling if travel cannot be avoided.

A first alert to Aucklanders’ mobile phones was sent on Sunday.

Hato Hone St John is also bolstering ambulance resources in Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula in preparation for more adverse weather expected to hit the upper North Island.

National ambulance controller Dave Richards said Hato Hone St John has been proactively moving resources into the areas that are predicted to bear the brunt of the second storm.

”In Northland, we have increased the number of ambulance crews in Kaitaia, and have deployed our Major Incident Support Team, with additional medical supplies and resources,” Richards said.

”We are also working alongside the New Zealand Defence Force, have access to three Unimog vehicles to enable us to access patients living in hard-to-reach places and have supplied clinical personnel to support Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams deployed in the area.”

🔴 A RED Heavy Rain Warning has been issued for The Bay of Plenty, west of Kawerau, which includes the Rotorua Lakes District, Western Bay of Plenty District and Tauranga City https://t.co/ikP705xMk2 — MetService (@MetService) January 31, 2023

MetService has issued a red heavy rain warning for Auckland north of Orewa from 5pm today until 8am on Wednesday.

MetService has also issued an orange heavy rain warning for Auckland south of Orewa and Great Barrier Island from 8pm today until 10am on Wednesday.

Auckland Emergency Management Controller Fleur Aldridge said what the region has already experienced “means we can’t be complacent.”

“We want everyone to have the most time to prepare for evacuation or other adverse consequences, although we hope the rainfall does not cause significant impact.”

People between Ōrewa/Waiwera and down to Papakura/Drury, from coast to coast including Aotea Great Barrier Island are advised to: Keep up to date and be aware of the latest forecast at www.metservice.com/warnings.

People are advised to and be aware of:

⋅ Check road conditions if you do have to travel

⋅ Floods and flash floods can happen quickly.

⋅ Act immediately if you see rising water – do not wait for official warnings. Head for higher ground and stay away from flood water. Check www.aem.org.nz for updates and information

⋅ Listen to emergency services and self-evacuate if you feel unsafe

⋅ If life is in danger, call 111 immediately

Further updates will be posted to the Auckland Emergency Management social media channels.