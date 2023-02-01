Aerial footage shows the severity of the damage caused by flooding in Auckland. Video / Pool

Passengers on flights into Auckland International Airport delayed due to the city’s unprecedented floods were left fuming after being slapped with $50 penalty parking charges for running late.

One irate customer contacted the Herald saying family members whose flights from overseas had been cancelled then rescheduled due to the airport’s “inoperability” were now being charged excess parking fees at airport parking facilities.

“To add insult to injury, no receipt is provided for these excess charges if they were to try for an insurance claim, which in any case should not be necessary.”

Another traveller said they arrived into Auckland Airport today on a rescheduled flight due to cancellations.

“I was charged a $50 late fee for collecting my car late from my paid Auckland Airport car park.

“Surely these fees should have been waived as the airport was the cause of the lateness. I had also tried to contact them ahead of time to arrange extending the parking but they did not respond.”

In a statement, an Auckland Airport spokeswoman said some travellers had been charged for additional parking after leaving their cars in one of the airport’s car parks for longer than planned due to the flooding.

“Because of the way our system is set up, people were automatically charged the overstay rate.

“We’re sorry. We’ve been knee-deep in water and now that we’re on dry land, we’re getting this sorted and refunding impacted customers.”

Anyone who had been overcharged for parking due to the flooding, is asked to contact parking@aucklandairport.co.nz and staff would arrange a refund.

Consumer NZ said it was great to see Auckland Airport would not be charging people who, through no fault of their own, had overstayed at car parks.

The airport asked for patience while staff worked through the issue.

“If anyone is returning to their car after being forced to overstay due to the flooding, please press the intercom as you exit the car park and they will let you out without charging you.”

Auckland has been pummelled by record rainfall since Friday, triggering devastating floods, deadly landslides and widespread road closures.

Hundreds of homes have been red or yellow-stickered due to damage and hundreds of families have been forced to evacuate their properties due to flood damage or the risk of building collapse.









