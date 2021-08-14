Auckland fire: One person seriously injured, two moderately hurt in house blaze

Emergency services are responding to a fire which has left one person with serious injuries in Auckland. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a fire which has left one person with serious injuries in Auckland. Photo / File

One person has suffered serious injuries and two have been moderately hurt in a house fire close to Auckland's CBD.

Emergency service were called to the house fire in Great North Rd, Grey Lynn, around 5.45pm.

The blaze occured at a property between Northland and Coleridge streets.

"A scene guard will remain at the property overnight," police said in a statement.

"Fire investigators are working with Police to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire, and will return to the scene tomorrow morning."

A section of Great North Rd was closed while the blaze is brought under control. It has since reopened.

"Police thank motorists for their patience and understanding while the road was closed."