There are reports of smoke in a building on Hobson Street. Video / Jed Bradley

There are reports of smoke in a building on Hobson Street. Video / Jed Bradley

A fire at an apartment complex in Auckland's CBD has been contained, Fire and Emergency says.

Eight fire trucks were sent to tackle the blaze in Hobson St just before 8.30am.

There were reports of smoke in the building at the Altitude Apartments.

Crowds have gathered at the cordon. Photo / Michael Craig

Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said the fire had broken out on the 20th floor and that it was contained to the floor in the ceiling space.

He said all persons were accounted for and there were no injuries to report.

Hobson St partially reopened just before 9.30am but one lane remains blocked for emergency services.

A large crowd had gathered at the cordon area.

Emergency services are at the scene in Hobson St. Photo / Michael Craig

Police initially asked motorists to avoid the area.

"Delays are expected in the area and diversions will be put in place while emergency services carry out their work," police said.

Crowds have gathered at the cordon. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland Transport said due to a fire incident some bus services on downtown Auckland routes would be affected this morning.