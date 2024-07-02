A map of recent drive-by shootings in Auckland.

Police were investigating the shootings and whether the numerous incidents were linked. A spokesman said, “At this stage, we are keeping an open mind to the circumstances”.

Police have not reported any injuries in any of the shootings to date. But Filipaina, a councillor for Manukau, and Newman, a councillor for Manurewa-Papakura, said lives were being put at risk and both wanted to see a crackdown.

“There is a palpable concern - because there is a whole community of law-abiding residents in South Auckland who want to be safe and who want an assurance that they are safe, yet we observe these drive-by shootings,” Newman said.

“[The] community . . . is just sick of it. There’s a raw sense of frustration and anger that something like this would happen.

“The sad reality is that you become rather numb to it. There comes a point where you see there is an outrageous element of criminal offending that appears ... almost a little bit normal,” Newman said.

Manurewa-Papakura councillor Daniel Newman says drive-by shootings have been so common recently people feel they are almost normal. Photo / Michael Craig

“There is a sense that organised criminal offending is taking hold - and I believe that the criminal justice system has failed to appreciate the need to really crack down on this,” he said.

Newman questioned whether courts were handing out appropriate sentences to offenders.

“I expect that the Police Commissioner, the government and judges ... will address this through proportionate sentences that reflect the severity of the offending - because you’re talking about lives being at risk here,” he said.

Filipaina said finding out whether the incidents were linked and if they were part of some gang war would ease some anxieties in the community by ruling out the possibility they were random attacks.

Manukau councillor Alf Filipaina says finding out what is behind the shootings would ease some concern in the community, but ultimately he wants to see guns taken off the street. Photo / Jed Bradley

“I hope we’re not seeing people [randomly] getting p****d off and as a result thinking ‘I’ll teach you a lesson’ and go use a bloody firearm. [If it were gang-related] I could at least say, as an ex-police officer, there are two factions [fighting] and it’s not a wider issue,” Filipaina said.

He also said the incidents highlighted the need to remove guns from the community.

“Simple as that - get these firearms out and take them off people who only have one purpose, to use them illegally,” Filipaina said.

He said he had heard former gangsters in his community, and even they were sick and tired of the shootings.

“There’s a feeling [of concern] for our families. What if somebody gets seriously injured or killed? Please - get these firearms off the street,” Filipaina said.

A shooting once a week in June

Police were called to East Tāmaki Rd about 7.50pm Monday. Two officers armed with rifles were standing outside the home the following morning.

Detectives could be seen taking photographs and collecting evidence in the front doorway.

This shooting came after a spate of similar crimes across Auckland, with at least one home a week targeted in June.

Last Monday night, a Māngere home was sprayed by gunfire, missing children sleeping in a room.

Police examine the scene of Monday night's shooting at a house on East Tamaki Rd, Ōtara. Photo / Michael Craig

Resident Edward Ru shared videos of his grandchildren’s smashed front bedroom windows of his home on Plumley Cres.

“All my kids were sleeping in that bedroom. Just thank the Lord that none of them got hit,” Ru said.

On June 18, the shooting of a Weymouth home left residents in shock, too traumatised to speak.

The shooting in Roscommon Rd, close to Clendon McDonald’s, damaged multiple windows in the house as well as a car in the driveway.

A small east Auckland cul-de-sac became a target twice in just a week. On June 20, two men aged 23 and 25 were arrested for the shooting and faced firearms and drug charges.

Police investigate the scene of a drive-by shooting on Plumley Cresc in Papatoetoe. Photo / Michael Craig

The tenant in the kitchen of her house that was targeted in a drive by shooting on in Māngere East. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A drive-by in Māngere East on June 8 left a grandmother baffled and asking why a “punk-ass” targeted her home.

The 58-year-old woman, who did not want to be identified, was sitting in the lounge watching television with her daughter, baby granddaughter and ex-partner, a 79-year-old man on dialysis.

There were several bullet holes in windows and weatherboards, detectives placed at least 18 forensic markers where bullet casings were found on the roadway outside the address.

“I didn’t really know what a gunshot sounded like until then. Now I know.

It happened on the same night of another shooting incident at a residential property in Onehunga.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.



