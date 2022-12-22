The Glengarry Wine Beer & Spirits store was targeted by thieves early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Yet another Auckland store has been targeted by thieves overnight; leaving staff having to clean up two days before Christmas.

Police were called to Glengarry Wines on Mt Eden Rd, Mt Eden, shortly before 4.30am after reports of a burglary.

A witness said it appeared the store was targeted in a smash-and-grab style burglary; with the shop’s front window peeled back and shattered pieces of glass on the ground outside.

A staff member arrived at the scene and could be seen pacing back and forth while speaking to someone on the phone.

It is not yet known exactly what has been taken or if anyone has been arrested as a result.

Glengarry Wines on Mt Eden Rd is the latest store to be targeted by thieves. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have been approached for more information.

The incident comes after a spate of ram raids and burglaries on the family-owned business stores across Auckland in the 18 months.

Last month, it was reported that Glengarry Wines stores had endured at least 42 raids around the city in that time.

A raid on its oldest shop, on Jervois Rd in Herne Bay, showed a car being backed into the shop’s doors before two people - their faces covered - running into the shop and taking off with armfuls of bottles.

The situation had become so severe, Glengarry Wines staff took to sharing the video online and writing: “This is an unsustainable situation that is devastating to so many businesses.

“New Zealand cannot endure it. Something has to change. Words won’t fix it.”







