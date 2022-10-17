Thieves reportedly only took a basket of Caramilk ice creams and bags of lollies from one shop. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Thieves reportedly only took a basket of Caramilk ice creams and bags of lollies from one shop. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Thieves have gone on a crime spree around Auckland central overnight - targeting several stores; including a shop where they reportedly only took ice creams and sweets.

Police were called to Tāmaki Drive, Mission Bay, just after 2am following reports of a burglary at the Bay Convenience store and the Subway sandwich shop, which share a premises.

Thieves smashed their way through the front door, leaving behind a mess of glass and debris.

Authorities were then called to nearby Patterson Ave after reports of a smash-and-grab burglary at the Quick Picks Convenience Store.

More burglaries around Auckland have been reported overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Herald understands those responsible only took a basket of Caramilk ice creams and bags of lollies.

The basket of ice creams was later found on Ayr St in Parnell.

By about 3.18am, police were responding to a reported ram-raid incident at a liquor store in Felton Matthew Ave in St Johns.

Police at the scene of an attempted ram raid in Saint Johns, Auckland, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It is understood a stolen vehicle was used in efforts to smash through the store. However, bollards at the front of the store prevented the vehicle from entering the building.

The store did, however, suffer broken windows as a result.

Police were then called out to the Parnell Gifts Store after another report of a break-in. This is thought to be at least the third time that shop has been targeted by thieves.

- More to come