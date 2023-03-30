Five teenagers are in custody after failing to stop for police and then found travelling at speeds of up to 180km/h in Auckland in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Five teenagers are in custody after failing to stop for police and then found travelling at speeds of up to 180km/h in Auckland in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Five teenagers are in police custody after being snapped travelling at speeds of up to 180km/h on Auckland’s motorway network after failing to stop for police.

The teens, aged 15 and 16, were in a vehicle that a police officer had tried to stop for a routine patrol check on Pah Rd, in Royal Oak, about 3.30am.

Instead of stopping, however, it sped off.

A police spokesman said the officer did not choose to pursue the vehicle, in line with police policy.

Police seen in Avondale, where a vehicle spotted travelling at 180km/h came to a stop. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The car was spotted by the Police Eagle helicopter a short time later, travelling at speeds of up to 180km/h on Auckland’s State Highway 16 Northern Motorway.

“The car has left the motorway and proceeded down Great North Rd, where it was spiked in New Lynn before being abandoned in Avondale,” police said.

The five teens fled the scene on foot - but were all apprehended nearby and taken into custody.

Police said charges against the youths are still pending.







