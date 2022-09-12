A large number of police officers were seen at the Nikau St address where a serious assault took place today. Photo / Darren Masters

A large number of police officers were seen at the Nikau St address where a serious assault took place today. Photo / Darren Masters

A person has been taken into custody after a serious assault took place in a west Auckland suburb.

A police spokesperson told the Herald around 12.16pm, they received a report of disorder on Nikau St.

Police attended and located one suspect with moderate injuries, who was taken into custody.

"They were transported to hospital for further assessment," the spokesperson said.

"Inquiries are ongoing."

A large number of police officers could be seen at the Nikau St address.

St John has been approached for comment.

MORE TO COME