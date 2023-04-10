The vehicle involved was stopped by a police car. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police were forced to take drastic action to stop a vehicle going down the wrong way on an Auckland motorway after “several near misses” with members of the public.

The incident happened after police spotted a stolen car on Albany Highway shortly after 3am.

Police said a patrol car signalled for those inside to stop. Instead, the vehicle fled “at speed”. Officers did not pursue the car, however.

“A short time later, the vehicle was tracked through to Ōnewa Rd where it pulled into a service station and two offenders were observed trying to break in before fleeing in the same vehicle,” a spokeswoman said.

The vehicle was spiked before it made a U-turn on State Highway 1 - travelling the wrong way on the north-bound lanes.

“Following several near misses with members of the public, the driver took the Gilles Ave exit and was brought to a stop by ground staff on Owens Rd.”

A police car was damaged after helping to stop a vehicle in Epsom. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The police car suffered some damage to the passenger’s side.

Several police officers could be seen at the scene in Epsom.

A witness described seeing two young people being talked to by police - both in handcuffs. One was sporting gloves.

Two people described by police as “youth offenders” have been taken into custody.











