Police are investigating an armed robbery in West Harbour, as well as a ram raid in Ōrākei and store windows smashed in Howick. Video / NZ Herald

It has been another night of mayhem around Auckland overnight, as thieves targeted various shops around the city.

Police were called to a reported burglary at the Night 'n Day store in Onehunga shortly after 1am.

The entrance and front windows of the store were left severely damaged - with a massive hole left behind by those responsible.

It is understood this is not the first time the store has been targeted by thieves.

The Night 'n Day shop in Onehunga was hit by thieves overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It's been another busy night for Police in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Earlier in the night, police also responded to an attempted burglary at the Meadowlands Shopping Plaza in Howick.

The incident happened just before midnight.

While shortly after midnight - about 12.15am - officers were called to a commercial property on Great South Rd in Penrose.

Authorities were also sent out to the Miss Q's bar at the Westgate Shopping Centre in Massey, West Auckland, shortly after 3am after reports of a burglary.

While police on the other side of the city - near the Auckland Airport - responded to a reported burglary at the Subway restaurant on Leonard Isitt Drive.

129 ram raids since May this year

The latest incidents come after Police Minister Chris Hipkins revealed yesterday that there have been a staggering 129 ram raids since May this year - and nearly all of them had been carried out by youth under 18 years old.

After being asked questions from the Act Party in the House yesterday, he said 38 offenders had been either identified or arrested from the raids.

"Almost all of these people are under 18 years old and their median age was 15," he said.

A further 27 offenders have been captured on CCTV security footage, Hipkins said, and that Police know who these people are.

Of the 129 recorded ram raids, the majority of 84 were in Auckland; where ram raid incidents and smash-and-grab type burglaries have traumatised business owners and workers.

There has been a 400 per cent increase in ram raids in the last five years and 76 per cent of those being caught are under the age of 18, RNZ reported last month.

- more to come -