Police attended a scene in Newmarket's Broadway and took four people into custody.

Four people have been taken into custody in a stolen car incident in Auckland's Newmarket this morning.

A police spokesperson said they sighted the vehicle around 9.24am on Parnell Rise.

"No pursuit was initiated, and Police helicopter Eagle kept observation," the police spokesperson said.

Around 9am multiple police cars attended the scene of a stolen vehicle incident in Auckland's Newmarket.

"The vehicle was abandoned on Parnell Rd, and all four occupants were located and taken into custody."

Inquiries were ongoing.