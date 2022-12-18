Police outside the Sandra Dairy, in Ellerslie, after a ram-raid overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have been kept busy overnight as more ram raid-styled burglaries and break-ins have been reported around Auckland.

Authorities were called to reports of an attempted burglary at the Noel Leeming store at St Lukes shortly before 2am.

A witness said multiple police cars, a dog handler and a Police helicopter responded to the incident.

Officers and security staff were seen examining the store’s front doors, which appeared to have been forced open.

It is not yet known whether those involved managed to get inside, however, as it appears the shop’s smoke cloak was activated during the attempted break-in.

Another burglary was reported at a school on Great South Rd in Drury, South Auckland.

A ram raid caused significant damage to a dairy in Ellerslie overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Police dog unit was called out to the scene - as was an Eagle Police helicopter. The incident happened just after 2am.

Officers responded to yet another break-in - this time, a ram raid incident - at the Sandra Dairy on Mārua Rd in Ellerslie.

It is understood a stolen vehicle was used in the ram raid, which caused significant damage to the entrance.

Owners were seen arriving at the scene and were said to be standing outside their store in disbelief, a witness said.

The area has been cordoned off by Police as a result.