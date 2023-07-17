One of Auckland’s most targeted jewellery chain stores has been hit again by a brazen rock-wielding lone man in an attempted robbery.

Michael Hill’s Lynnmall branch was this morning targeted by a black hoodie-wearing man who repeatedly bashed the front glass counter with a large rock in an attempt to steal gems.

Police said the incident was “frightening” for those inside the shop and are providing support.

A witness inside the mall when the botched heist unfolded said he heard a commotion and a woman screaming.

A lone rock-wielding robber has hit Michael Hill's Lynnmall store this morning. Photo / Carson Buck

“I was just around that area around 9am when I heard a female staff at Michael Hill scream loudly.

“I turned towards her and I saw a man of medium average height wearing a black hoodie,” he told the Herald.

“He threw a big rock at the front counter. He was trying to break the glass but I think it was quite strong and thick. He was unable to break it.

“The lady activated the panic alarm and he ran away.

“The security came as well.”

The store is located close to the rear exit of the popular West Auckland mall by the food court.

A Michael Hill Lynnmall staff member told the Herald they were lucky the robber was unsuccessful.

“He tried with a rock but was not able to. We are lucky,” she said.

The back entrance to Lynnmall opens into the food court close to the Michael Hill store. Photo / Dean Purcell

A police spokesperson said officers were making inquiries following an incident at a commercial address on Great North Rd, New Lynn, around 9.15am.

“One person has entered the premises and thrown an object, breaking a cabinet, before leaving the area on foot.

“No injuries have been reported nor has anything been taken during this incident; however, police acknowledge this was a frightening incident for those inside the premises at the time and we will be providing support to them.”

At this stage, no arrests had been made but police were making inquiries to locate the person responsible, the police spokesperson said.

In April, the jeweller made the tough call to permanently close its Takapuna store, which was the most ram-raided in its network.

The shop opened in 1983 and doubled its footprint in 2014 after revenue shot from $500,000 to nearly $3 million in just three years.

Last year the company unveiled its new fog cannons at the New Lynn branch and announced heightened security measures, including using a DNA tracking spray, in stores across New Zealand in response to a spate of robberies and smash and grabs that have targeted its stores.

The cannon can be triggered by a button that staff members wear on a lanyard. It pumps out a non-toxic mist, that reduces visibility to a distance of about 30cm.

Last night the mist filled the New Lynn store in seconds.

Michael Hill chief financial officer Andrew Lowe said the cannons were mainly being installed in Auckland stores because most robberies “have been Auckland-focused”.

Fog cannons had already been installed in a number of stores, Lowe said. Installation costs up to $6000 but varies depending on the store.

He had never seen a fog cannon operate in person but had watched them activate on video.

“I’ve seen that we’ve had a couple activate, one in Vulcan Lane and one of our other stores, but they were for incidents in the middle of the night, not when we had people around and also in a closed environment. We’ve got grilles here in the stores in LynnMall.”

Akula Sharma is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2022. She has previously worked at the Gisborne Herald.











