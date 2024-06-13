Police are working hard to stamp out shoplifting around Auckland. File Photo / 123RF

Police are working hard to stamp out shoplifting around Auckland. File Photo / 123RF

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to a series of shoplifting and burglaries at the same Auckland supermarket.

The 25-year-old was arrested yesterday after reports of a shoplifting incident at a supermarket in the suburb of Three Kings.

Inspector Wayne Kitcher said an off-duty police officer recognised the man allegedly sought for a number of previous shoplifting incidents and called authorities.

“The man had since left the supermarket, but was located a short time later near his home address.”

He was taken into custody with the help of a police dog unit without incident, Kitcher said.

The man is facing a significant number of charges - 26 in all - of shoplifting and burglary. He also faces additional charges relating to breach of bail.

“In this case, assisting police located this recidivist offender and put him before the court.”

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today. Police will be opposing bail, Kitcher said.

The arrest comes as Police work to stop shoplifters in their tracks.

Ten arrested in Onehunga face 53 charges between them

In Onehunga, a focused approach has resulted in the arrests of 10 people who face 53 charges between them.

Inspector Rachel Dolheguy, of Auckland City Police, said two of those people were arrested this week.

“The focused [Community Team] approach has proven extremely successful, with the 10 main alleged offenders having been identified with more than 53 charges laid against them.”

She said the group was made up of people of various ages and, in some instances, individuals had allegedly carried out multiple offences.

“Police, along with our retail partners, want to ensure that the public understands that we take dishonesty offences seriously and we will prosecute those responsible where possible,” Dolheguy said.

Investigations into such incidents in the area continue and further arrests and charges could not be ruled out, she said.

“The flow-on effect has also led to the reduction in anti-social behaviour and alcohol-related offences in the nearby Onehunga area.”

All 10 people involved have appeared in the Auckland District Court.