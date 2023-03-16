Liquorland Howick was raided by a group of youths on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Photo / Google

A group of six hammer-wielding youths - some as young as just 10 years old - busted into a liquor store during school hours and allegedly raided the shop in a frightening incident that has shocked the East Auckland community.

On Wednesday, when some of the group were supposed to be at primary school, they entered Liquorland Howick around 9.25am and allegedly stole a number of alcoholic items.

A police spokesperson told the Herald the six involved, some of which are aged between 10 and 15, fled the scene in a stolen white van where police units spiked the vehicle before the driver deliberately drove it through a fence.

“Eagle provided aerial support and tracked the vehicle to a location in Manurewa, where it was deliberately driven through a fence at a residential property,” a police spokesperson said.

“The occupants of the van have decamped into the address and subsequently taken into custody without incident.”

Six people were located at the Manurewa address in relation to the incident. Three have since appeared in the Manukau Youth Court, while three were released and referred to Youth Aid.

The incident and age of the “kids” involved has left the East Auckland community in shock.

While the owner of the family-owned liquor store politely declined to comment, she had written a message outside the store addressed to their customers.

“Unfortunately we had a robbery incident Wed 15th March. We have closed while we focus on our team and clean up. Will appreciate your support tomorrow.”

Liquorland Howick closed their doors for the day after they were targeted by a group of youths. Photo / Heath Moore

A neighbouring hospitality employee told the Herald the attack is “shocking” and believes the justice system is a pushover when it comes to dealing with youth criminals.

“They don’t get punished. They come out back into the community after a slap on the wrist and offend again.

“It’s just so shocking. The team next door have been hit multiple times now.

”You’re just thinking and waiting when it is your turn to be targeted. They are getting young people to do these crimes so they can’t be properly punished.”

Liquorland Howick was hit with ram raids and burglaries multiple times in 2022 with the owner at the time telling the Herald it was “gut-wrenching” to be targeted repeatedly.

Ram-raid burglary at the Liquorland on Elliott St in Howick, Auckland, in 2022. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“You feel nervous. I feel for my staff because they start to feel unsafe,” she said. “It’s hard on the communities too - I think of my poor neighbours, it’s the second time in five weeks they’ve been woken up mid-morning. They’ll be starting to wonder about their safety.”

At the time, she said she was frustrated about what appeared to be a lack of consequences for those involved, and said police had expressed similar sentiments to her. She wanted to see the “chains of the cycle” broken for young children before they started getting involved in crime.

“We know they’re young kids mostly and it’s just escalating. I’m grateful no one’s been hurt while doing all this but ... it’s a matter of time.”

She confirmed no one was hurt in Wednesday’s incident.