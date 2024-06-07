Auckland crews battle large shed fire in Browns Bay, North Shore

A shed fire in Browns Bay could be seen and heard across the North Shore suburb. Video / Craig McEwan/Supplied

A large fire has engulfed a shed at the back of a property in the Auckland suburb of Browns Bay and can be seen across East Coast Bays.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews were sent out to the Arran Rd address at 7.45pm with three fire trucks.

“It was initially made a second alarm but that was cancelled,” he said.

“Crews are still there and we have a fire investigator attending.

“It was an empty house as well.”

Neighbours at a property that caught fire in the Auckland suburb of Browns Bay said the house is well-known in the community.

A neighbour said the shed was on fire first then flames spread to the “knee-high” dry weeds and brush and rubbish around the house, which was “very well known in the community”. “[The fire] eventually caught on to the surrounding trees before fire engines made it to us.”

She said ongoing issues with the “abandoned” property had been “hell for the houses surrounding this one”.