Auckland crashes: Two crashes blocking lanes on both sides of the Southern Motorway

Crashes are blocking northbound and southbound lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Photo / NZTA

Two crashes on either side of Auckland's Southern Motorway are causing major delays for early morning commuters as school returns for the first day.

Around 6am, NZTA Waka Kotahi reported that a crash is blocking part of the right northbound lane between Alfriston Rd overbridge and Hill Rd overbridge.

Meanwhile, another crash is blocking the left southbound lanes between Alfriston Rd overbridge and Takanini interchange.

Waka Kotahi advises motorists to merge and pass the accident sites with care, and to expect delays.

More to come.

