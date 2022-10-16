Crashes are blocking northbound and southbound lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Photo / NZTA

Two crashes on either side of Auckland's Southern Motorway are causing major delays for early morning commuters as school returns for the first day.

Around 6am, NZTA Waka Kotahi reported that a crash is blocking part of the right northbound lane between Alfriston Rd overbridge and Hill Rd overbridge.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 6:00AM

A crash is part-blocking the right lane northbound between Alfriston Rd overbridge and Hill Rd overbridge. Pass with care and expect northbound delays through the area. ^TP pic.twitter.com/oPohhsiwPM — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 16, 2022

Meanwhile, another crash is blocking the left southbound lanes between Alfriston Rd overbridge and Takanini interchange.

Waka Kotahi advises motorists to merge and pass the accident sites with care, and to expect delays.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 6:05AM

A crash is blocking the left lanes southbound between Alfriston Rd overbridge and Takanini interchange. Merge with care to pass and expect delays until fully cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Meawcfn4DP — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 16, 2022

