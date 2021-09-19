Auckland crash: Young people involved in traffic incident in Pt Chevalier

Six kids arrested and stolen vehicle recovered after fleeing police. Video /Hayden Woodward

Six kids arrested and stolen vehicle recovered after fleeing police. Video /Hayden Woodward

A car crash in Auckland overnight appears to have involved a number of young people.

The vehicle was badly damaged and appears to have been driven on its rims.

A photographer at the scene was told by a police officer that there were six "kids" or "teenagers" involved but their ages were unknown.

In relation to the incident, he said a stolen vehicle had been spotted in Manurewa.

Six "kids" or "teenagers" were involved in the incident, according to an officer at the scene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Video shot on Huia Rd in the central Auckland suburb of Pt Chevalier shows several people sitting on the side of the road with police officers nearby. The police Eagle helicopter could be heard overhead.

The car, a Mitsubishi Lancer, appears to have run over police roads spike and skidded into the kerb.

The car crashed on Huia Rd in Pt Chevalier. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have been asked for further comment on the incident.

