The crash is blocking two southbound lanes. Photo / Supplied

A crash is causing congestion and long delays for motorists travelling along Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning.

The crash is blocking two southbound lanes near the Grafton Rd on-ramp and Gillies Ave off-ramp.

Around 11am, traffic was gridlocked throughout Spaghetti Junction and spanned more than 7km, it was also starting to stretch back towards the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

It was also affecting traffic joining from the Northwestern Motorway at the junction link.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said congestion was building quickly.

UPDATE 10:15AM

"Delay your journey south through Spaghetti Jctn or expect long delays. Consider alternative route south if possible."

Tow services are on-route to clear the crash.