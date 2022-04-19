The crash happened at Promise School, which is running a school holiday programme.

Two young girls and their mother were injured after another parent's vehicle lost its brakes and smashed through the front of a building where a holiday programme was being run.

A staff member at Browns Bay's Promise School said the incident happened just before 9am as parents and children arrived for the programme.

A vehicle had driven through the main glass door of the building and hit the two children and their mother.

The staff member said the driver of the car, who was another parent dropping off her child, told them the vehicle's brakes had failed.

The education provider offers holiday and after-school programmes for primary school-aged students.

Police said emergency services were called following a report of a vehicle crashing into a building on Anzac Rd in Browns Bay.

A police spokesperson said the driver was assisting with inquiries into the circumstances of the crash.

St John said staff treated two patients at the scene before transporting them to Starship Hospital. One had serious injuries and the other had moderate injuries.

The staff member said the mother was more injured than the girls, and that the girls were okay.

A witness who saw the incident unfold said the vehicle had smashed several metres through a glass conservatory where children were waiting for a class.

"Unfortunately [she's] knocked over a couple of kids at the same time."

The noise of the car smashing through glass and aluminium joinery meant he initially thought scaffolding had fallen over, he said.