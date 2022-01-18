The truck's driver was seriously injured in the crash. Photo / Alex Burton

The truck's driver was seriously injured in the crash. Photo / Alex Burton

A truck driver suffered serious injuries when the vehicle slammed into two houses in Titirangi this morning.

The driver of the truck was trapped in the wreckage and firefighters are at the scene in Golf Rd.

Debris has been scattered across the area.

Police said the truck crashed into two houses.

The driver was in a serious condition and has been taken to Auckland City Hospital, a police media spokesperson said.

At this stage there are no reports of anyone in either of the houses being injured.

The truck's driver was seriously injured in the crash. Photo / Alex Burton

St John Ambulance said they treated a patient with serious injuries.

Four vehicles attended the crash including two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a manager.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Carren Larking said they were called to the crash at 8.21am.

Police, ambulance and Fire and Emergency NZ responded to the crash. Photo / Alex Burton

Two fire appliances are now at the scene. Police are also in attendance.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area between South Lynn Rd and Stottholm Rd.