A truck has crashed into a house in Golf Rd in Titirangi this morning.
The driver of the truck is trapped in debris and firefighters are at the scene.
St John Ambulance said they were treating a patient with serious injuries.
Four vehicles attended the crash including two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a manager.
Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Carren Larking said they were called to the crash at 8.21am.
Two fire appliances are now at the scene. Police are also in attendance.