Police are investigating the serious crash that happened overnight in New Lynn. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Three people are seriously injured after a car accident in West Auckland overnight.

Emergency services responded to the crash around 11.10pm on Great North Rd in New Lynn.

"Occupants from both vehicles sustained injuries, with three people being hospitalised with serious injuries," a police spokesperson said.

Photos show the entire front of a silver car smashed in, while another was partly smashed in at the front and has ended up on the footpath by a pole.

Multiple people have been left injured following a crash on Great North Rd last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The road was closed as the Serious Crash Unit began investigating, but has since reopened.

Inquiries are ongoing.