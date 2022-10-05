Police are investigating the serious crash that happened overnight in New Lynn. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating after a serious collision in West Auckland overnight.

It is understood three people were injured.

Emergency services responded to the crash shortly after 11.15pm on Great North Rd in New Lynn.

Photos show the entire front of a silver car smashed in while another was partly smashed in at the front and has ended up on the footpath by a pole.

Multiple people have been left injured following a crash on Great North Rd last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The road was closed as the Serious Crash Unit began investigating.

Police have been approached for comment.